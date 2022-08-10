Deputies Looking For Missing Grant County Man

Deputies are asking for public help to find a missing man from rural south central Grant County.

They're looking for 43-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas, who was last seen last Thursday around 7:40 p.m. near his home on Road 12 Southeast, about five miles south of Potholes State Park

Deputies say Espinoza-Duenas does not have a history that would suggest he disappeared on his own.

He's about 6-feet-tall and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue work coveralls.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.