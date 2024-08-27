Desert Aire Shooting Injures Two

Two people have injuries following a reported shooting in Desert Aire on Monday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 8:15 p.m. at Desert Aire Park on Desert Aire Drive Southwest.

Deputies say both victims drove to a residence on Thunderbird Way Southwest following the shooting.

From there, one was airlifted to a regional hospital with critical injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office has released few other details about the incident and is currently conducting an investigation.