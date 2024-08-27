Desert Aire Shooting Injures Two

Desert Aire Shooting Injures Two

Getty Images

Two people have injuries following a reported shooting in Desert Aire on Monday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 8:15 p.m. at Desert Aire Park on Desert Aire Drive Southwest.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Deputies say both victims drove to a residence on Thunderbird Way Southwest following the shooting.

From there, one was airlifted to a regional hospital with critical injuries, while the other suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office has released few other details about the incident and is currently conducting an investigation.

Filed Under: desert aire, grant county sheriffs office, shooting
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ