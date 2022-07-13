Douglas County Judge’s Capital Gains Income Tax Overturn Kicked Up to State Supreme Court

The State Supreme Court will be reviewing Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber’s decision to overturn the capital gains income tax.

Huber ruled back in March, during the Quinn v. State of Washington case, that this was an unconstitutional income tax rather than the legislatively defined excise tax.

This new tax was passed into law back in 2021, and levies a 7% tax on capital gains earning more than $250k a year.

Wash. State projected that by April 2023, about 7,000 taxpayers would owe $415 million, with the first payments due by April 18, 2023.