Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam Calls

Douglas County Sheriff's Office is once again warning residents of scam callers posing as Douglas County District Court employees.

The scammers tell people that they owe court fines and that they will be arrested if they don't pay the fine.

Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille says this is not the first time they have received reports of this type of phone scams, with the last scam call incident occurring as early as last month.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reiterates that neither they, nor Douglas County District Court, would call people demanding payment.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to report scam calls to the appropriate law enforcement agency.