A water main replacement is forcing the closure of Bellevue Street NW.

Bellevue Street Closure Details

Douglas County announced the street from N. River Dr to NW Cascade Ave will close to through traffic starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2.

There will be a signed detour in place, and residents along the closure will be allowed to use the road.

The East Wenatchee Water District will work with contractor Tapani Inc. to install a bigger water main, and it said a full road closure is necessary to complete the work safely and efficiently.

Valley Mall Parkway Overlay Project

Separately, the City of East Wenatchee is completing an overlay on Valley Mall Parkway from 9th St NE to the Douglas County PUD to upgrade water services for businesses within the construction limits. The project started Monday and is expected to last through Oct. 22.

Traffic Impacts and Timeline

The City said there will be very minimal impacts to traffic the first two weeks, but there could be up to two days of full closure on Valley Mall Parkway for pavement grinding and placement. The estimated time for this closure is in the middle of October, but the exact date has not been determined.

Selland Construction will take on this project with a low bid of just over $682,000.