Driver Flees After Rollover Collision on Squilchuck Road

A Wenatchee driver fled the scene after his black Chevrolet Malibu flipped and rolled onto someone’s property, leaving one occupant stuck in the vehicle.

Around 7 a.m. on July 15, a party of four were speeding down Squilchuck Road before crashing into a property on Lovitt Lane, rolling a complete rotation.

Three occupants were able to evacuate the vehicle, however one 18-year-old male was still inside, sustaining severe back injuries.

Two people were outside near the upside down vehicle, while the driver fled the scene.

He was later interviewed by law enforcement, stating that he drank two beers before driving and also had some pain in his arm.

Those injured were transported to Central Washington Hospital.

Driver will most likely be cited for a hit and run and vehicular assault.