An East Wenatchee man pled guilty in last year's Net Nanny operation targeting suspected sex offenders.

Get our free mobile app

According to court documents, 32-year-old Timoteo Roque entered a guilty plea July 2 in U.S. District Court in Spokane. Roque is one of two charged with federal crimes. The other, Raymond Sulak of Port Orchard, faces trial next month.

Roque is still charged in Chelan County with attempted child rape, commercial sexual abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes. Prosecutors say they will withdraw those counts once Roque's federal sentencing finishes in October. He's expected to be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.

Washington State Patrol operates the Net Nanny project. It aims to lure child sexual abusers with phony online accounts. Investigators pose as young victims. The sting conducted in summer 2024 resulted in 12 arrests.

There are eight other defendants awaiting trial, including seven from Chelan County.