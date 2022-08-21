East Wenatchee Police Officer Named North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

East Wenatchee police officer Ivy Jacobsen was selected as the North Central Washington Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

Officer Ivy is the School Resource Officer for Eastmont School District and was nominated by Eastmont School District students and staff for this award.

Before joining the East Wenatchee police, Jacobsen spent four years with the Bothell Police Department. During her time in Bothell she became a certified Child Forensic Interview Specialist and was named the department's 2020 Officer of the Year.

She will be honored during the evening concert portion at the NCW Fair in Waterville on August 26.