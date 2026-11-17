The North Central Washington Fair and Big Bend Round Up have crowned Holly Black of East Wenatchee, Washington, as the 2026-27 Big Bend Round Up Queen.

The daughter of Heidi and Bill Black, she is a graduate of Eastmont High School. With her horse Ruby by her side, Black will represent a longstanding tradition in North Central Washington.

According to a news release, Black grew up watching the Big Bend Roundup from the grandstand and showing goats and poultry through 4-H at the North Central Washington Fair. As the new Big Bend Round Up Queen, Black will represent the rodeo, visit communities, and share her passion for the western way of life.

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Miss Black's personal platform centers on the idea that life's circumstances and challenges do not have to define a person's future.

"No matter what circumstances life puts you in or what challenges you may face, those things do not have to define your future," Black shared. "I want to encourage others to believe in what they are capable of and never let obstacles stand in the way of what they want to accomplish."

The NCW Fair and Big Bend Roundup Association recognized Queen Committee members Sharmon Huber and Christy Asmussen, who helped make this year's pageant a success.

"We are incredibly excited about what this year holds for Holly and the future of the Big Bend Roundup," said Carolyn Morley, NCW Fair Manager. "There is so much opportunity ahead of us. We want this program to be about more than a crown or a title. It's about creating opportunities for young women to grow as leaders, celebrate our western heritage, and become ambassadors for a sport and a community that mean so much to us. Holly has a wonderful story, a genuine connection to our fair and rodeo, and a message that I think will resonate with so many people. We are excited to support her, help her grow in this role, and continue building something special for the next generation. This is just the beginning of what we envision for the Big Bend Round Up."

About the North Central Washington Fair & Big Bend Round Up:

The North Central Washington Fair is an annual community celebration held in Waterville, Washington, bringing together agriculture, education, entertainment, and western heritage. The Big Bend Round Up is a signature part of the fair, showcasing the traditions of rodeo and the western way of life while bringing contestants, families, and spectators together from across the region. This year’s fair will take place August 26-29. More info at https://www.ncwfair.org/.