Eastmont Teen Sentenced to Five Days for Distributing Classmate’s Nude Photos

A 15-year-old Eastmont student was sentenced to serve five days at the Chelan County Juvenile Center for distributing a classmate’s nude photos in school.

On Nov. 9, Douglas County Superior Court sentenced the teen to a year in community service along with mental health counseling.

On March 21, 48-year-old Amanda Austin and her daughter were caught on video surveillance illegally entering Eastmont Junior High School and circulating explicit photographs of the teen’s former friend.

East Wenatchee police say the feud between both friends began when the two students started dating a boy at different times and the victim’s nude photos were found on the boyfriend’s phone.

Her mother is facing two felony charges for burglary and dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Austin is facing up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Austin’s daughter pleaded guilty to disclosing intimate images, dropping her initial charge of burglary.

The minor is also prohibited from contacting the victim in this case, unless supervised by her lawyer or probation officer.