Elvira: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Elvira: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Elvira is waiting at Wenatchee Humane Society

Meet Elvira and your heart will be on fire!  Remember the Oak Ridge Boys 1981 hit?

She is a beautiful girl with a beautiful personality.  Elvira at just 2 year of age is active and likes to explore with her person in tow so that means, walks, hikes and adventures.

She would thrive in a shepherd loving home and understand her need to be on point and watchful of her surroundings.  She and a friend Priscilla were found wandering around and were both only too happy to meet some nice people who wanted to help.

Elvira has a warm smile that melts the heart and is ready for her furever home

Elvira

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Female

Breed: German Shepherd / Mix

Animal ID: 54844593

Adoption fee: $150

Check out the other adoptable dogs at the Wenatchee shelter and arrange a Meet & Greet

Lost & Found pets at Wenatchee Humane Society

How to Keep Your Pets Safe in the Snow

5 ways to keep your pet safe in the snow according to mass.gov.
Filed Under: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week, wenatchee animal care and control, wenatchee animal shelter
Categories: Articles, KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ