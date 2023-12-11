Elvira: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
Meet Elvira and your heart will be on fire! Remember the Oak Ridge Boys 1981 hit?
She is a beautiful girl with a beautiful personality. Elvira at just 2 year of age is active and likes to explore with her person in tow so that means, walks, hikes and adventures.
She would thrive in a shepherd loving home and understand her need to be on point and watchful of her surroundings. She and a friend Priscilla were found wandering around and were both only too happy to meet some nice people who wanted to help.
Elvira has a warm smile that melts the heart and is ready for her furever home
Elvira
Age: 2 Years
Sex: Female
Breed: German Shepherd / Mix
Animal ID: 54844593
Adoption fee: $150
