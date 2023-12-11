Meet Elvira and your heart will be on fire! Remember the Oak Ridge Boys 1981 hit?

She is a beautiful girl with a beautiful personality. Elvira at just 2 year of age is active and likes to explore with her person in tow so that means, walks, hikes and adventures.

She would thrive in a shepherd loving home and understand her need to be on point and watchful of her surroundings. She and a friend Priscilla were found wandering around and were both only too happy to meet some nice people who wanted to help.

Elvira has a warm smile that melts the heart and is ready for her furever home

Elvira

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Female

Breed: German Shepherd / Mix

Animal ID: 54844593

Adoption fee: $150

Check out the other adoptable dogs at the Wenatchee shelter and arrange a Meet & Greet

Lost & Found pets at Wenatchee Humane Society