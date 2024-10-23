Empowering Hispanic Field Workers: WVC’s Sembrando Éxito Program

Even in crop-rich parts of the country, there's a tendency to de-emphasize ag education, as though it's not a perfectly good option. Wenatchee Valley College, at least, is doing its part to train the next generation of ag leaders.

The college has received a nearly $400,000 USDA grant to launch Sembrando Éxito ("Sowing Success"). Valid for four years, the grant will be put toward bolstering tech fluency and leadership prowess among Hispanic field workers. Hundreds of these workers will receive hands-on training with the most sophisticated ag tech, according to a press release.

Participants in Sembrando Éxito can expect to acquire more than job-related competencies.

Get our free mobile app

Just as important is that inconquerable self-belief, the ability to advocate for oneself in a piteously harsh world. (Slights against farm workers, not to mention out-and-out abuse, are appallingly rife.) The college would like to think that self-belief is not static or predetermined; it can be nurtured through mentorship opportunities and repeated contact with professionals within the industry.

The college's Hispanic Orchard Employee Education Program (HOEEP) has been around for some time. HOEEP offers many programs in horticulture, viticulture and the like, but according to faculty member Francisco Sarmiento, existing programs didn't necessarily meet the needs of a fast-changing ag sector.

"This project is a direct response to the need for more technology-skilled employees in our orchards and vineyards," Sarmiento says. "We’re excited to provide these opportunities to individuals ready to take the next step in their careers and contribute to the future of agriculture in our region."

Click here for a short explainer on the USDA's Hispanic-serving Institutions (HSI) Education Grants Program, without which Sembrando Éxito wouldn't be possible.