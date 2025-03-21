Everett Teen Still Missing Despite Possible Sighting In E Wenatchee

Law enforcement agencies in North Central Washington are still on the lookout for a teenage girl from Everett who's now been missing for over a month.

This week, the East Wenatchee Police Department reportedly thought it had located 15-year-old Yuliana Diaz, but it turned out the person they found had been misidentified.

Diaz was reported missing on Feb. 14 and was last seen near her home in Everett.

Authorities say she may have been spotted in the Wenatchee Valley but no official sightings of her have been confirmed since her disappearance.

Diaz is described as being White Hispanic, standing 5' 4" tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and braces on her front teeth.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Diaz is being asked to contact law enforcement.