The owner of EZ's Burger DeLuxe is voicing concerns with the proposed impacts of a transportation improvement project on his business at the corner of Maiden Lane and Wenatchee Avenue.

Pete Ezetta says the design plans for the north edge of his property would eliminate an entrance off Maiden Lane and take valuable parking space.

"I have a driveway off Maiden Lane and they want to close that. They also want to take out my dumpster area and two parking spaces. Then on Wenatchee Avenue, they want to close my entrance plus four parking spaces and my reader board. And the reason for this is to widen the sidewalk"

The North Corridor Transportation Improvement plan adds a u-turn lane at the intersection in front of EZ's from northbound Wenatchee Avenue.

Ezetta fears the project's design would cause irreparable harm to his operations and eventually put him out of business. The restaurant will mark it's 33rd anniversary on July 15th.

A separate project calls for a walking path running along the west side of EZ's drive through lanes that Ezetta says would require him to remove two storage sheds.

Ezetta says he doesn't oppose growth and transportation improvements and is suggesting the u-turn lane on Wenatchee Avenue should be located one block north at the intersection with Horse Lake Road, thereby reducing the impact to his property. Ezetta said he sold ten feet of property to the city under eminent domain when the city needed to widen the Maiden Lane/Wenatchee Avenue intersection to accommodate Home Depot's Wenatchee store.

Ezetta encouraged supporters of the landmark drive-thru to attend the Wenatchee City Council public hearing this week to comment on the city's six-year transportation improvement plan and potential impacts on the business.

Wenatchee public works officials will appear on KPQ's Agenda program on Monday (July 14th) to discuss a proposed sales tax increase to fund road preservation and the city's plans near Ezetta's business.

