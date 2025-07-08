Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirer updated the public regarding the city's possible land acquisition for transportation projects.

Impact to EZ's Burger Deluxe

In a press release, Mayor Poirer highlighted the North Wenatchee Avenue Shared-Use Trail Project, the North Wenatchee Avenue Corridor Improvements Project, and potential impacts to EZ's Burger Deluxe after recent public outcry against the city's potential acquisition of the property.

The mayor said the city shared preliminary design plans with EZ's and other corridor property owners to identify concerns. A third-party appraiser will independently assess the extent of any required property acquisition, and the process is not underway. The city said if full acquisition is necessary, the City will ensure fair compensation, which includes relocation assistance and business re-establishment.

Anna Carr/City of Wenatchee Anna Carr/City of Wenatchee loading...

"Please be assured that no decisions regarding property acquisition have been finalized, and affected property owners will be engaged directly as more information becomes available," Mayor Poirer said in the release. "The City is committed to an open and respectful process that protects the rights and interests of all our community members."

North Wenatchee Avenue Shared-Use Trail Project

As for the projects, the North Wenatchee Avenue Shared-Use Trail project proposes a shared-use pedestrian and bike path from Walnut Street to Maiden Lane. This is part of a City plan to eventually extend the path across the Wenatchee River into Chatham Hills. This project is currently at its conceptual stage.

North Wenatchee Avenue Corridor Improvements Project

The North Wenatchee Avenue Corridor Improvements Project is a Washington State Department of Transportation project the city will deliver to minimize local impact. The project wants to improve safety and mobility between Horse Lake Road and Harbor Freight, where over 300 collisions have occurred - largely at intersections and driveways.

attachment-638856726366670000 loading...

Washington State's 2015 Connecting Washington transportation package fully funds this project, which has been identified as a need for over a decade.

attachment-638779118995370000 loading...

Mayor Poirer emphasized no decisions regarding property acquisition have been finalized, all impacted property owners will be contacted directly, and the City is committed to transparency and fair process.