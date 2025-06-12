Things to Do This Father&#8217;s Day Weekend in Wenatchee, Yakima Valley, &#038; Tri-Cities

Things to Do This Father’s Day Weekend in Wenatchee, Yakima Valley, & Tri-Cities

Pop. Pops. Papa. Dad. Daddy. Father. Whatever name you've got for the dad in your life, he's probably hoping you'll get him something cool for Father's Day this weekend. I've got a few fun things you and your dad can do this weekend in the Wenatchee Valley, so buckle up!

Father's Day is Sunday, June 15th This Year

Check out the activities in the area this Father's Day weekend. I've separated them by towns.

WENATCHEE & EAST WENATCHEE

Father's Day Cookout with 49 Cent Burgers
Coastal Farm & Ranch, 260 Highline Dr, East Wenatchee
All proceeds going to local 4-H groups
Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dads on Ice: Father's Day Public Skate
Weinstein Beverage Rink, 1300 Walla Walla Ave, Wenatchee
Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bark in the Park
Paul Thomas Field, 1300 5th St, Wenatchee
Sunday at 5:35 p.m.

Applesox Baseball Club's Hispanic Heritage Night
Paul Thomas Field, 1300 5th St, Wenatchee
Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Summer Music Series Presents: Sergio Cuevas
Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market, 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee
Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Father's Day Rib Fest
Columbia Grove Covenant Church, 19 McElmurry Ln NE, East Wenatchee
Sunday at 10 a.m.

 

YAKIMA

Father's Day Cookout with for 49 Cent Burgers
Coastal Farm & Ranch, 2112 S 1st St, Yakima
All proceeds going to local 4-H groups
Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Father's Day Market
The Public House of Yakima, 5703 Tieton Dr
Saturday at 3 p.m.

Father's Day Grill Apron Decorating
Hometown Ace Hardware, 401 S 40th Ave
Saturday from Noon to 2 p.m.

Father's Day Brandy & Pie Party
Wilridge Vineyard Farmhouse, 102 Wilridge Way, Yakima
Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Father's Day at Downtown Farmers Market
Downtown Rotary Marketplace Pavillion, 15 W Yakima Ave, Yakima
Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

 

TOPPENISH

MMA Clinch Fight Club
Legends Casino Hotel & Spa, 580 Fort Rd, Toppenish
Saturday at 7 p.m.

 

SUNNYSIDE

Father's Day BBQ
Varietal Beer Co., 416 E Edison Ave, Sunnyside
Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.

 

PROSSER

Father's Day Vertical Tastings & BBQ
Coyote Canyon Winery, 357 Port Ave, Prosser
Saturday from Noon to 7 p.m.

 

TRI-CITIES

Faith Martin LIVE
At Michele's, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland
saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Midsommar Festival
Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S Oak St, Kennewick
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dueling Pianos
6542 Crosswind Blvd, Kennewick
Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

TLR Father's Day Car Show
1409 S Garfield St, Kennewick
Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Father's Day Celebration
Public Market at CRW, 10 E Bruneau Ave, Kennewick
Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pride at the Pool
1350 N Grant St, Kennewick
Saturday from 7:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Father's Day Live Entertainment
Public Market at CRW, 10 E Bruneau Ave, Kennewick
Sunday at 1 p.m.

Kids Day
Pasco Market, 426 W Lewis St, Pasco
Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Father's Day Feast
Drumheller's Food & Drink, 530 Columbia Point Dr, Richland
Prime Rib Dinner & Whiskey Flights
Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.

