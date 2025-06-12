Pop. Pops. Papa. Dad. Daddy. Father. Whatever name you've got for the dad in your life, he's probably hoping you'll get him something cool for Father's Day this weekend. I've got a few fun things you and your dad can do this weekend in the Wenatchee Valley, so buckle up!

Happy Father's Day Road Ahead on Unsplash loading...

Father's Day is Sunday, June 15th This Year

Check out the activities in the area this Father's Day weekend. I've separated them by towns.

WENATCHEE & EAST WENATCHEE

Father's Day Cookout with 49 Cent Burgers

Coastal Farm & Ranch, 260 Highline Dr, East Wenatchee

All proceeds going to local 4-H groups

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fathers Day Cookout Flyer Getty Stock Images loading...

Dads on Ice: Father's Day Public Skate

Weinstein Beverage Rink, 1300 Walla Walla Ave, Wenatchee

Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Bark in the Park

Paul Thomas Field, 1300 5th St, Wenatchee

Sunday at 5:35 p.m.

Applesox Baseball Club's Hispanic Heritage Night

Paul Thomas Field, 1300 5th St, Wenatchee

Saturday at 6:35 p.m.

Summer Music Series Presents: Sergio Cuevas

Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market, 7 N Worthen St, Wenatchee

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Father's Day Rib Fest

Columbia Grove Covenant Church, 19 McElmurry Ln NE, East Wenatchee

Sunday at 10 a.m.

YAKIMA

North 1st Street in Yakima Google Street View loading...

Father's Day Cookout with for 49 Cent Burgers

Coastal Farm & Ranch, 2112 S 1st St, Yakima

All proceeds going to local 4-H groups

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coastal Farm and Ranch Flower Pot TSM Reesha Cosby loading...

Father's Day Market

The Public House of Yakima, 5703 Tieton Dr

Saturday at 3 p.m.

Father's Day Grill Apron Decorating

Hometown Ace Hardware, 401 S 40th Ave

Saturday from Noon to 2 p.m.

Father's Day Brandy & Pie Party

Wilridge Vineyard Farmhouse, 102 Wilridge Way, Yakima

Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Father's Day at Downtown Farmers Market

Downtown Rotary Marketplace Pavillion, 15 W Yakima Ave, Yakima

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

TOPPENISH

MMA Fight Redd Francisco on Unsplash loading...

MMA Clinch Fight Club

Legends Casino Hotel & Spa, 580 Fort Rd, Toppenish

Saturday at 7 p.m.

SUNNYSIDE

Father's Day BBQ

Varietal Beer Co., 416 E Edison Ave, Sunnyside

Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.

PROSSER

Prosser Farmers Market Prosser Farmers Market via Facebook loading...

Father's Day Vertical Tastings & BBQ

Coyote Canyon Winery, 357 Port Ave, Prosser

Saturday from Noon to 7 p.m.

TRI-CITIES

Pasco WA Gabriel Sanchez on Unsplash loading...

Faith Martin LIVE

At Michele's, 2323 Henderson Loop, Richland

saturday from 7 to 10 p.m.

Midsommar Festival

Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S Oak St, Kennewick

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dueling Pianos

6542 Crosswind Blvd, Kennewick

Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

TLR Father's Day Car Show

1409 S Garfield St, Kennewick

Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Father's Day Celebration

Public Market at CRW, 10 E Bruneau Ave, Kennewick

Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pride at the Pool

1350 N Grant St, Kennewick

Saturday from 7:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Father's Day Live Entertainment

Public Market at CRW, 10 E Bruneau Ave, Kennewick

Sunday at 1 p.m.

Kids Day

Pasco Market, 426 W Lewis St, Pasco

Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Father's Day Feast

Drumheller's Food & Drink, 530 Columbia Point Dr, Richland

Prime Rib Dinner & Whiskey Flights

Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.

