A consultant's final report that focused on two recommended site locations for a proposed Regional Sports Complex near East Wenatchee was presentated to the Feasibility Study Steering Committee and the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority staff on Thursday.

Phase 2 of a feasibility study looks at pros amd cons of a publicly-funded regional sports complex at Wenatchi Landing in East Wenatchee or a few miles north in Baker Flats. Configurations vary at each location but both include sports fields, indoor athletic facilities and an aquatic center. The study looked at options with or without the aquatict option.

Wenatchi Landing site concept Image: Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

The Phase 2 report also projects financial impacts including operation expenses and potential economic benefit to the region.

Feasibility Study Steering Committee Chair Jerrilea Crawford says her committee wants to drill down further and meet with the economist who helped author the study for a deeper look at the financial projections in the report.

Baker Flats site concept Image: Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority

The Phase 1 study by consulting firm Berry Dunn looked at what facility needs a Regional Sports Complex could provide and what the area could support through public funding.

Crawford says the presentation on Phase 2 focused on locations and financial costs/benefits and was the consultant's final report. Any decision on the fate of proposal will still be under study for some time.

Local jurisdictions still have to consider whether to approach the public with a funding mechanism through a Public Facilities District and tax request. Voters will have the final say on whether the project proceeds.

