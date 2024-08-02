Fire Destroys Rock Island Mobile Home, Firefighter Injured

A Rock Island mobile home is a total loss following a fire early Thursday (Aug. 1).

Crews from Wenatchee Valley Fire Department (WVFD) responded to the 1400 block of Delmar Street at just after 2 a.m. and found the home completely engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Brian Brett says all seven occupants of the home and a dog were able to escape without injury.

"They'd started smelling smoke at about nine o'clock the night before and woke up to the mobile home being on fire. So they were very fortunate to all be able to exit."

Brett says one firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the blaze.

"The fire burned a hole in the floor and that's where one of our firefighters fell through the floor while he was doing interior attack on the fire."

Brett says the injured firefighter was only shaken up but was transported to Confluence Health Hospital for evaluation.

Crews were able to put the fire out within minutes but the home was rendered uninhabitable due to heavy damage from the smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a failed electrical component that was located somewhere underneath the mobile home, but the incident remains under investigation.

About 90 minutes after being called to the Rock Island fire, crews from WVFD also responded to Garden Terrace Senior Living in the 500 block of North Emerson Avenue in Wenatchee where a fire had broken out in a mechanical room.

The small fire was quickly extinguished but one resident of the complex suffered minor injuries after falling down the stairs during an evacuation triggered by the fire.

Firefighters also had to carry 12 residents back to their rooms once the fire was under control due to a power failure created by the fire that knocked out the building's elevators.

Brett says a few areas of the facility were impacted by smoke but damage was minimal and contained to an auxiliary pump in the mechanical room.