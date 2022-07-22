First Fire Restrictions Issued for Public Lands in Eastern Washington

First Fire Restrictions Issued for Public Lands in Eastern Washington

The first fire restrictions this summer on federal Public Lands are now in place.

The Bureau of Land Management issued the order at midnight this morning, which includes a ban on the building or maintaining of a fire, except when contained inside metal rings.

The ban includes charcoal briquette fires as well as some campfires, the act of smoking and the use of off-road vehicles on federal land.

The ban covers 20 eastern Washington counties, including Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Kittitas - as well as -Adams, Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Klickitat, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

Find the complete fire restrictions order here.

