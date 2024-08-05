Five Injured In SR 17 DUI Crash Near Moses Lake

Five people, including two kids, have injuries from a two-vehicle DUI crash near Moses Lake on State Route 17 just south of I-90 Sunday evening.

Troopers say an SUV (2012 Toyota RAV4) driven by 64-year-old John Gibson of Moses Lake failed to stop at a stop sign while approaching SR 17 westbound on Potato Frontage Road.

They say Gibson entered the intersection and hit an SUV (2019 Ford Explorer) driven by 54-year-old Manuel Ponce of Moses Lake that was southbound of SR 17.

Gibson's vehicle came to a rest on the southbound lane of SR 17 while the vehicle driven by Ponce came to a rest on the northbound shoulder.

Gibson was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with injuries and faces charges for Driving Under the Influence (DUI). In addition he was cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign.

Ponce, 56-year-old Aurora Ponce, and two unnamed children, ages eight and 13, were also taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with injuries.

Gibson was not wearing a seatbelt. Everyone in the other vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash took place at about 6:45pm Sunday.