As the manhunt for accused triple-murderer Travis Decker enters its second week, the focus of search efforts appear to shifting away from Chelan County and into neighboring Kittitas County.

The 32-year-old is wanted for the kidnapping and murder of his three young daughters, who were last seen with Decker on May 30th when he picked them up for a scheduled visitation.

Get our free mobile app

At a press conference last Thursday, law enforcement officials reported they had recovered a number of clues which still have them closing in on Decker's current whereabouts.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is asking residents and visitors to the Teanaway Valley and the southern side of Blewett Pass to remain vigilant for anything out of the ordinary as search crews increase their activities in these areas.

Law enforcement is also reminding citizens that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous and not be approached or confronted, if spotted.