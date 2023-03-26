Four Injured In Two Car Head-On Crash Near Mattawa

Four people have injuries from a two-car head-on crash on SR 243 just south on Mattawa overnight Sunday morning.

Troopers say a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by 19-year-old Jayri Ramirez-Garcia of Mattawa was northbound when it crossed the center line hit a southbound 2015 Kia Soul head-on at about 12:45am.

Ramirez-Garcia and her 20-year-old passenger, Haley Felker of Desert Aire, were not injured.

All four people in the Kia were taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland with injuries.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash and Ramirez-Garcia faces vehicular assault charges.

The four injured people are 42-year-old Juan Barajas Villareal of Seattle, the driver, as well as 40-year-old Rosaura Barajas Castro, 41-year-old Fabiola Nunez of Seattle and 45-year-old Juan Nunez Solano of Seattle.

SR 243 was blocked for several hours because of the crash.