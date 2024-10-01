A free spay and neuter clinic in Okanogan County in May was filled to capacity so Greater Good Charities and Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) plan another 3-day event later this month.

Big Fix 2.0 is on October 14-17th with free spay and neuter, vaccinations and mcrochipping services provided at the Okanogan County fairgrounds.

Residents of Okanogan County may bring their pet dogs and both pet and free roaming cats for the free spay/neuter surgeries. Free microchipping and vaccinations will be available to animals undergoing surgery.

“The Good Fix clinics in May, reached their capacity early morning every day, highlighting the overwhelming demand for accessible animal welfare services in these local communities,” said TOAR spokesperson Jill Servais, Founder and Board President. “We hope this second round of Good Fix clinics in October will help even more families with pets in need.”

TOAR says the free clinics are needed vor a variety of factiors;

Okanogan County, the largest county in Washington State, faces a critical challenge in animal welfare with no county animal shelter or control officer.

Each year, more than 2,500 cats and dogs rely on a handful of small rescues for sheltering, amidst limited resources for essential services like low-cost spay/neuter and veterinary care.

With 19% of residents living below the poverty line, access to free spay/neuter, vaccines, microchipping, and parasite prevention is vital to supporting pet owners and curbing animal overpopulation.

“O ur Good Fix clinics aim to keep community animal populations healthier, reduce shelter intake, and relieve the burden on animal shelters to euthanize unwanted pets," said Dr. Ruth Pa rkin, Medical Director for Greater Good Charities. “ During the first round of Good Fix clinics held in May, more than 1,000 dogs and cats were sterilized over a four-day period. Through these multiple clinics held in Okanogan County, we will sterilize thousands of dogs and cats to help prevent unwanted litters across the area and humanely minimize the free-roaming populations over time.”

The Good Fix clinics will be held from October 14 – 17 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. Those who are interested shlod plan to arrive early. Registration and drop off: Begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 10:00 a.m. or until available capacity is filled.

Greater Good Charities works with shelters and community cat organizations to help control pet overpopulation in communities by providing free spay and neuter services to the public. These clinics can help reduce the burden on animal shelters when unwanted puppies and kittens are brought to them.

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization. For more information on the Good Fix Clincs, email goodfix@greatergood.org

Team Okanogan Animal Rescue (TOAR) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the humane treatment of companion animals in Okanogan County, Washington. TOAR focuses on addressing pet overpopulation through spay/neuter initiatives, sheltering support, community engagement, and educational programs.