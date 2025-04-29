Two hikers are safe after they were swept away by swift moving water in French Creek on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Sherriff's Emergency Managemnt says RiverCom 911 received a satellite text to 911 message about 3:30pm on Monday from two injured hikers on the Icicle Creek Trail near French Creek.

The two 21 year old hikers tried to cross the creek and were swept away in the swift current. Both hikers suffered lower body injuries and a possible broken toe.

The hikers managed to climb out of the creek and provide their location to rescuers. Two Chelan County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue Deputies responded to the scene and were joined by a dozen members of Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue (CCVSAR) The injured hikers were waiting on the trail when the team arrived at their location at the French Creek crossing.

The injuries the hikers suffered were considered minor but they would need assistance getting back across the creek. The trail bridge was no longer passable.

CCVSAR personnel brought rope rescue gear to the location and a rope system was put in place to help the hikers to safely cross French Creek. The stranded hikers and rescue personnel then hiked out about 1.5 miles to the trailhead, arriving at approximately 10:00 pm. Monday night.

Reinfeld cautions hikers and forest visitors to be aware of the high flows on creeks and streams right now. He says as little as 6 inches of fast flowing water can sweep an adult off their feet. He adds, never attempt to cross fast flowing water because a person who is swept away can suffer significant injuries or worse.