Gang Related Shooting Injures Moses Lake Teen
A juvenile male sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in a gang-related shooting in Moses Lake.
Moses Lake Police Department Captain Jeff Sursely says officers responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Central Drive in Moses Lake.
The teenager, 17-years-old from Moses Lake, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and received transportation to Samaritan Hospital.
Officers located a suspect vehicle parked at a residence on Airway Drive and obtained a search warrant, which they executed at the residence.
The incident remains under investigation.