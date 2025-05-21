A juvenile male sustained a gunshot wound to his leg in a gang-related shooting in Moses Lake.

Get our free mobile app

Moses Lake Police Department Captain Jeff Sursely says officers responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Central Drive in Moses Lake.

The teenager, 17-years-old from Moses Lake, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg and received transportation to Samaritan Hospital.

Officers located a suspect vehicle parked at a residence on Airway Drive and obtained a search warrant, which they executed at the residence.

The incident remains under investigation.