GCSO Still Searching for Driver of SR 281 Injury Crash

A Quincy man has serious injuries after an accident on State Route 281 south of Quincy.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened Thursday night when the driver of a sedan failed to negotiate a hairpin curve. 29-year-old Alejandro Meza Mendez rode in the passenger seat of the vehicle when it struck a traffic sign, launched off the road, went into a ditch and came to rest on its roof in the middle of State Route 281.

Witnesses said the driver crawled out of the vehicle and left the scene. Authorities have not yet located the driver.

Meza had serious injuries and an air ambulance took Meza to an out-of-area hospital.