Comedian George Lopez will make his first-ever appearance in Wenatchee at Town Toyota Center in September.

Lopez's career spans television, film, stand-up, late night, and publishing. He is considered one of the trailblazers for Latino performers. He starred with his daughter Mayan Lopez, in the NBC sitcom “Lopez vs. Lopez” a hilarious take on father-daughter relationships. NBC this week, with Lopez vs. Lopez being one of several high-profile casualties. In March the network, made a decision to cancel the show after three seasons

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals Mayan Lopez (L), George Lopez (R) at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2024/ Getty Images loading...

During his stand-up career, Lopez has appeared in four HBO specials, including the Emmy-nominated Tall, Dark and Chicano. He made television history as one of the few Latino late-night hosts with Lopez Tonight on TBS. Lopez co-created, wrote, produced, and starred in his self-titled ABC sitcom "George Lopez" for six successful seasons and it remains a favorite in syndication.

George Lopez will perform Friday, September 5th at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 7th at TownToyotaCenter.com, at the Town Toyota Center box office 1300 Walla Walla Street, or by phone at 509-667-7847

Lopez has created the George Lopez Foundation dedicated to positive, permanent change for underprivileged children, adults and military families confronting challenges in education and health, and community awareness about kidney disease and organ donation.