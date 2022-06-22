Glider Aircraft Crashes into Lake Chelan Wednesday

A pilot is safe after the glider-type aircraft he was flying crashed into Lake Chelan near Twenty-Five Mile Creek State Park Wednesday afternoon.

Chelan County Sheriff's Office Chief Chris Foreman says multiple callers saw the plane hit the water roughly 200 yards off shore around 3:40 pm, with one person eventually seen climbing out of the aircraft and sitting on the nose.

A press release by Chelan Fire and Rescue stated that a quick-thinking witness jumped into his canoe and was able to paddle out to the pilot and rescue him.

Deputies and medics used one of the sheriff's office's marine units to respond.

"The patient has been pulled to shore. No injures," Foreman stated

The pilot had reportedly left the Methow Valley area when he lost air flying over Lake Chelan, forcing him to make a hard landing. His glider will be broken down for transport and removal from the water.