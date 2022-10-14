GoFundMe Created for Driver Killed on US 97

The family of the driver who was killed on US 97 Wednesday night is asking for donations while they go through this difficult transition.

“Ascencion Garcia-Castillo was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who dedicated his life to serving his family and his community,” Edith Garcia wrote.

On Oct. 12, Garcia-Castillo was involved in a deadly collision while driving home from work, when an unsecured load of concrete fell off a semi truck and onto his truck on US 97 near Orondo.

The accident blocked the highway for over eight hours.

He leaves behind his wife, daughter, and three sons, who are asking for financial support to help pay for funeral expenses and other financial obligations.

Garcia Castillo was known for his Christian ministry work.

They ended their GoFundMe campaign page with this proverb:

Philippians 1:21

For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain.

To view their GoFundMe campaign, visit this link.