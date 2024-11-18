Meet Goldie, the spirited husky who believes every person is his best friend!

With an infectious enthusiasm for life, Goldie is always ready for an adventure, whether it’s exploring the great outdoors or just hanging out with his favorite humans.

His curious nose is always on the hunt for new scents, and his playful energy is a joy to everyone he meets.

If you’re looking for a companion who’s always up for fun, Goldie is your guy and you can meet him at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) shelter at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., or cal 509-662-9577 for more information.

Get our free mobile app

Goldie Goldie loading...

GOLDIE

Breed: Husky

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-27112

The WVHS shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Check out the gallery of pictures of 30 dogs that need a new home