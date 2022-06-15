Grant County Sheriff’s K9 Zedd Catches Suspect Fleeing from Stolen Vehicle

A Grant County man is in jail on car theft charges after being hauled down and corralled by a police dog Tuesday morning.

Deputies found 41-year-old Andrew J. Gilbert at the Moses Lake sand dunes after being given GPS data from the owner of the stolen vehicle.

Gilbert ran away when confronted by deputies, who brought in K-9 Zedd after learning that firearms were involved in the chase.

Gilbert was taken into custody after being tracked down and bitten by Zedd.

He went to jail when he was cleared by a hospital and now faces several charges including Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Obstructing a Public Servant.

