The Texas Longhorns dashed the hopes of the TCU Horned Frogs and Cashmere alumnus Hailey Van Lith of Wenatchee on Monday, eliminating the Horned Frogs bid for a berth in the NCAA Women's Basketball tournament by a final score of 58-47.

#1 seed Texas pulled away from #2 seed TCU in the third quarter, after leading by a bucket at the half.

Van Lith led her team in scoring with 17 points and rebounds (8) but the rest of the lineup was limited to single digits by a stout Longhorns defense that limited TCU to just 26.7% from the field and forcing 21 turnovers

Get our free mobile app

SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker (Texas) led all scorers with 18 points. Texas (35-3) will now advance to a Final Four matchup, with the top seed out of Region 2, South Carolina on Thursday evening in Tampa, Florida.

The game was the final college game for the Wenatchee, WA native and ends a storied college career. Van Lith is the only college player --male or female to have reached the round of the Elite Eight, five times. Van Lith made a Final Four and the Elite Eight three times with Louisville. She also reached the milestone with LSU last season before entering the transfer portal and playing as a pivotal role as a grad student for TCU's magical season.

Van Lith was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and Newcomer of the year. She averaged 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds with 5.5 assists per game this season.

ESPN has projected Van Lith as a potential first round pick in the WNBA draft in April so there will be more to add to her incredible resume.

ESPN tallied Van Lith's career accomplishments through Saturday's Sweet 16 win over Notre Dame.

College

Senior (TCU)

▪︎ Big 12 Player of the Year

Senior (LSU)

▪︎ 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals in 33 games (33 starts)

▪︎ NCAA tournament Elite Eight

Junior (Louisville)

▪︎ 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals in 37 games (37 starts)

▪︎ One of two Power Five players (Caitlin Clark) to average at least 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game

▪︎ First-team All-ACC

▪︎ All-ACC Tournament Team

▪︎ NCAA Elite Eight

▪︎ NCAA All-Region Team

▪︎ Scored 20 or more points in each of Louisville's four NCAA tournament games

▪︎ 2023 AP and USBWA honorable mention All-American

▪︎ Surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career in a win over SIUE on Dec. 6, 2022

Sophomore (Louisville)

▪︎ 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals in 34 games (34 starts)

▪︎ First-team All-ACC

▪︎ NCAA Final Four

▪︎ NCAA Wichita Regional Most Outstanding Player

Freshman (Louisville)

▪︎ 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals in 30 games (30 starts)

▪︎ ACC All-Freshman Team

▪︎ NCAA Elite Eight

High school

▪︎ Scored more than 2,000 career points at Cashmere High School (Cashmere, Washington)

▪︎ 33.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in career

▪︎ Broke every major school record prior to her senior year, including single-game records for points (52) and 3-point field goals made (12)

▪︎ No. 7 overall recruit in espnW HoopGurlz class of 2020 rankings

▪︎ 2020 McDonald's All-American

▪︎ 2020 Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year in the state of Washington

▪︎ Two-time Washington State Class 1A Player of the Year (2018 and 2019)

International

▪︎ Won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of the USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team

▪︎ Has earned five FIBA gold medals with Team USA across 3x3 and 5-on-5 world events

▪︎ 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup champion

▪︎ Won gold at the 2019 FIBA World Cup

▪︎ Won gold at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup

▪︎ Named MVP at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup and 2018 USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Championship

▪︎ Won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games

▪︎ Won gold at the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup

Related:

Van Lith, TCU Advances to Elite Eight

Van Lith helps TCU to first Sweet 16 appearance

Van Lith part of turnaround at TCU