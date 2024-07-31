Wenatchee, NCW Getting Another Round Of Extended Triple Digits

Another round of especially hot weather is headed to Wenatchee and many areas east of the Cascades.

Get our free mobile app

The region is set to experience an extended number of days in the triple digits with heat alerts in place.

National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Carter says the weather pattern bringing the heat is not unusual.

"The typical pattern that sets up is high pressure over the four corners area, or the southwest U.S.," said Carter. "Depending on how strong it gets, (it) can actually push this far north and give us these extreme temperatures."

The four corners are the states of Utah, Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico

Wenatchee could get six consecutive days or more of triple digit weather starting Thursday.

Carter says the type of pattern headed to the area often occurs in late July and early August, although the temperatures will be especially hot.

"The pattern itself is not unusual," Carter said. "The strength of the pattern is definitely on the higher end of near extreme. The high-pressure system is very strong over the southwest U.S."

A glance at the National Weather Service forecast for Phoenix, Arizona shows high temperatures reaching 112 this weekend.

Carter says the hot weather that hovered over much of Washington in July was different than the pattern now headed into the region.

He said the high pressure at that time was actually over the west coast and migrated to the region. He called that phenomenon an onset of a high-pressure ridge that was out of place compared to what’s normal.

In July, heat advisories started on July 2nd and the only break without an advisory or warning came on July 15th.

A heat advisory was in place from July 2nd through 5th, which was moved up to an excessive heat warning from the 6th through the 10th before it was downgraded to an advisory again from July 11th through 14th.