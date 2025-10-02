Chelan-Douglas Homeless Housing Task Force is looking for members who have experienced homelessness.

READ MORE: Chelan County Nets Millions for Salmon Restoration

The Task Force sets priorities for homeless services and programs in the two counties. The potential lived-experience candidates must have experienced homelessness or are currently living unhoused. The Task Force is looking for a member and an alternate.

Task Force Priorities and Mission

Get our free mobile app

Candidates will be asked to share their life experiences and how they would advocate for others experiencing homelessness.

“We are looking for people who are willing to share their own lived experience and use that knowledge to advocate for other community members living in similar situations,” said Madison Calloway, Homeless Program supervisor at Chelan County. “Such a unique perspective will help guide the task force in making important decisions such as funding allocations.”

Membership Details and Term Length

The Task Force currently consists of five voting members and 16 non-voting members. It meets quarterly from 3 to 5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month, with the schedule for the new year set in December.

Applications are due 5 p.m. Oct. 17 for the two-year terms beginning Jan. 1, 2026, and ending Dec. 31, 2027. A selection committee will interview candidates Oct. 29 and bring the top five candidates to the full task force for review.

The Board of County Commissioners decides the final appointments. The successful candidate and alternate will be notified in mid-November.