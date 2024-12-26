Idaho Man Struck, Killed By Car In Chain-Up Area Along I-90

An Idaho man is dead after he was struck by a car in Kittitas County on Christmas Day.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 9 p.m. on Interstate-90 near Easton when a sedan driven by 34-year-old Anirudh Walia of Seattle lost control and struck 35-year-old Andrei Cibotari of Sandpoint.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say Cibotari was on foot in a chain-up area on the east side of Snoqualmie Pass when he was hit and sustained fatal injuries.

Walia and all three passengers in his vehicle were uninjured in the accident.

The State Patrol says Walia was traveling too fast for the snowy conditions at the time, but impairment was not a factor in the crash.