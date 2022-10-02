Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2

US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire.

The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent.

There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and two water tenders.

On Saturday, fires north of Eagle Rock were more active, yet containment lines near US 2 remain strong.

As of Oct. 2 at 8 a.m., all evacuation levels for both Snohomish and King counties have been lifted.

Then around 5 p.m., Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) issued a closure near MP 49-50 due to the Bolt Creek Fire.

Fire activity is expected to be higher due to warmer and drier weather conditions.

This area has already been experiencing nearly-record high temperatures, reaching into the high 80s in the valleys.

Winds will be light, lowering the chance for fire spread on that front.

Firefighters continue to monitor the fire alongside the southern edge, specifically in the southwest and southeast corners.

Crews have also been working on mitigating potential erosion in areas with little to no fire activity in the last few days.

The Burned Area Emergency Response Team (BAER) will continue assessing the watershed early into next week.

Drivers are asked to drive at reduced speeds while traveling through the fire area.

A burn ban is still in effect within the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest along with an Emergency Closure on National Forest lands.