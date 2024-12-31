Inmate Found Dead At Grant County Jail, Investigation Underway

An investigation has been launched after the death of an inmate at the Grant County Jail.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says corrections deputies discovered the inmate in a dormitory at around 6:15 this morning after they failed to report for breakfast.

The inmate was reportedly found unconscious, unresponsive, had no pulse, and was not breathing.

Medical personnel responded to the jail and declared the inmate deceased.

Sheriff's officials say a preliminary assessment of the inmate's death does not suggest foul play.

The inmate's body has been remanded to the custody of the Grant County Coroner's Office, who will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are withholding the inmate's name until all immediate next of kin have been notified.