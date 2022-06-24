Inslee Enters Pact with Oregon and California to Uphold Abortion Rights

Gov. Jay Inslee made a multi-state pact with Oregon and California state governors to keep providing access to safe abortions after Roe vs. Wade was overturned.

This pact is dubbed the Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom, stating that the west coast will remain open to those seeking abortion access from red states.

This response came shortly after the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to overturn Roe vs. Wade, giving states the ability to ban safe abortion access.

The decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade was leaked back in May, resulting in nation-wide protests.

During Inslee’s visit to Wenatchee, he stated that Washington’s Republican caucus will remain unsuccessful in removing abortion access within Washington state, as long as Washingtonians maintain their support for women’s choice.

“We're going to resist other states that try to prevent their citizens from accessing services in Washington, we're going to support people, and most importantly, we're going to do what we can to prevent the Republican Party from taking away a woman's right of choice in Washington,” Inslee said.