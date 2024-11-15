Squeeze in One More Hike Before Winter: The Twin Pillars of Oregon
The Twin Pillars hike in Oregon is a scenic trail in the Mill Creek Wilderness area of the Ochoco National Forest. This hike is well-known for its unique rock formations, known as the Twin Pillars, which are towering volcanic spires. The hike offers amazing views of the surrounding forest, open meadows, and rugged cliffs.
Get our free mobile app
Things to consider before starting the Twin Pillars hike:
- Distance: The full round trip is about 12 miles out and back, depending on the starting point, but there are shorter variations if you're not up for the entire length.
- Difficulty: Moderate to challenging, mainly due to the distance and some elevation gain.
- Elevation Gain: Approximately 1,600 feet over the course of the hike.
- Trailhead: The most common starting point is at the Wildcat Trailhead. There are other trailheads (Twin Pillars South & North Trailheads) depending on the route you choose.
- Scenery: The hike traverses through beautiful ponderosa pine forests, open meadows, and areas that were burned in past wildfires, giving a unique view of both lush and recovering landscapes. The highlight is, of course, the Twin Pillars themselves—tall columns of volcanic ash that have resisted erosion over time.
What to Expect on the Twin Pillars Trail:
- The trail is relatively quiet and not as crowded as more popular hikes in Oregon, offering solitude and a chance to immerse yourself in nature.
- The best time to hike is typically from late spring through fall, but always check local conditions, as snow or fallen trees can sometimes block parts of the trail earlier in the year.
- Wildlife sightings are common, and you may encounter deer, elk, bear (carry spray), and various bird species.
This hike is perfect for those seeking a longer day hike with rewarding views in a less-traveled area of Oregon. Check out the video from the Mountain Hiking Holidays YouTube channel.
Looking for another amazing hike in the PNW? Continue scrolling!
This Hike in the Columbia River Gorge is a Must Experience
The Labyrinth to Coyote Wall Loop. It runs 6.7 miles with an elevation gain of 1,489 feet. It features a waterfall, lava tube, rock formations, and incredible views. It’s heavily trafficked with hikers and mountain bikers on weekends and dogs are welcome on a leash. Beware, you’ll need good hiking shoes as a good portion of the trail is very rocky. It’s open all year round, but the experts recommend day use from March to November.
Gallery Credit: Paul Drake