Explore the haunted and (haunting) history of Washington, one ghost and crime tour at a time!

I don't think we have any cool filming location tours in Washington State, although I think we should--especially the locations shown in shows like Grey's Anatomy and Frazier, plus movies like 10 Things I Hate About You, and the Twilight movies saga.

We do, however, have some really interesting and sometimes really creepy walking tours in Washington-especially the ghost and crime tours, which are really popular this time of year. The list below includes tours located in the Washington cities of Bellingham, Spokane, Seattle, Steilacoom, Tacoma, and Richland.

Judging from online reviews, these seven tours are worth the road trip.

Ghost Walking Tour PHoto Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash loading...

7 Ghost Tours Will Make Washington Extra Haunted This Fall

I've included seven awesome ghost and crime tours around the state that you should check out. Most of these tours are suitable for a variety of ages and family friendly, but I also listed some that are for mature crowds only. You'll be lucky if you can snag a ticket before they all get sold out before Halloween night.

One tour even gives you a thingamajig that alerts you if any paranormal presences are about, and if you don't want to walk, there's a haunting true crime tour where you are promised to sit in a "comfortable van."

Let's go!

October 25 at 9 p.m. is the only tour left available!

$30 adults, kids under 13 are $10

Nathaniel Orr Pioneer Home Site Steilacoom Ghost Tour Photo Google Street View loading...

October 23 and 25, 2025

Free

Downtown Spokane Bing Crosby Theater Google Street View loading...

Several dates available on weekends through Saturday, November 1st

$29.95 per person (21+ ONLY!!)

Adults: $26; Kids: $17

You can even rent an EMF ghost activity monitor for 7 bucks or buy a Ghost plushie doll for $7, too.

"Treacherous terrors and tombstones: Join our Tacoma ghost tour and explore the city’s most haunted and historic locations by night. Discover the chilling and tragic history that lingers in Tacoma's shadows. Add the extended tour for extra haunted hotspots and spine-tingling stories."

Hosted daily at 7 or 9 p.m.

All Ages: $45 per person

"Riding in a comfortable van, the Queen Anne True Crime Tour visits the scenic & charming Queen Anne Hill, Pioneer Square (the oldest section of the city), the colorful Chinatown International District & Downtown Seattle, with stops to get out and explore."

$28 per person

Tours are every Friday and Saturday, from now through 10/31 at 7:30 P.M. You can sign up online and meet up at the Uptown Bear.

$25 a person

October and November dates are available

***A new walking filming location walking tour just popped up in Manhattan, where they take you to some places where they filmed the hit Netflix show, You. This tour is available only on October 24th, so if you're going to be in NYC that day, this would be a fun excursion in the city!