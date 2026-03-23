Washington State is one of the coolest places to visit in America, filled with activities that make Washington State so cool and unique.

The best activities don’t always make the splashy sightseeing headlines, like taking selfies in front of the Public Market sign at Pike Place Market or by the Seattle Space Center landmark. There are better things to see and do, and yes, I’m being biased.

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I’m not some tourism bot, I’m a real human being who has lived in Washington for over two decades, so I know a thing or two about the true hidden gem things to do here. I’ve actually tried all but four of the things on this list at the behest of my local friends.

Skip seeing the Gum Wall in Seattle, you can watch people go there on Instagram. Instead, try activities beyond the “popular” stuff.

Every single one of these underrated activities listed below is bucket list worthy—whether you’re a tourist, a recent transplant, or have lived here in Washington your whole life.

Washington's 15 Most Underrated Activities Ever

1. Paddleboarding and Kayaking

There are a ton of SUP places in Washington. “SUP” means stand up paddleboarding.

2.Sea Plane Adventures

3. Taking a Ferry Ride

4. Pickleball

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5. Strange Art Sculptures (Thomas Dambo sculptures and the Fremont Troll)

6. Clam Digging during Low Tide

7. Hot Tub Boats

Hot Tub Boats Seattle Photo Credit Hot Tub Boats via Facebook loading...

8. Orca Whale Watching

9. Wine/Cider/Distillery/Beer Tasting Rooms

Metier Brewing Company via Facebook Metier Brewing Company via Facebook loading...

10. Themed towns like Leavenworth, Poulsbo

Historic Downtown Poulsbo, WA Historic Downtown Poulsbo via Facebook loading...

11. Visiting iconic TV and Movie locations like the high school in Tacoma, Forks, Roslyn, 12. Grey's Anatomy park

13. Strange Festivals

14. Floating the River in the Summertime

15. Exploring Caves and Ice Caves (pictured: Boulder Cave in Naches)

Here’s a bonus activity that isn’t on my list includes catching a show at The Gorge, which is Washington’s coolest outdoor concert venue. It’s one of the greatest in the world, in my opinion!