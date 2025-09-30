Having meals as a family group is a tradition that started, of course, decades ago when life was simpler but has seemed to wane in the last several years. As work and school schedules get tighter and demand for our attention pulls us in multiple directions at the same time, it seems more difficult to have a meal together on a regular basis.

For me, that's breakfast on Sunday morning. It started as a tradition between myself and my girlfriend years ago, and now it's kind of morphed into a tradition that's added my youngest son, John, and anybody else in the family that's in town and wants to show up. Everybody in the family knows what time to meet me on Sunday morning at Jimmy's Diner on Rock Island Rd. in E. Wenatchee for breakfast on Sunday. I've even had my buddy Lon drive all the way from the tri-cities to hang out and have breakfast with us on Sunday morning.

And there's a fair number of other people that do the same. We've gotten to the point now where we recognize some of the other groups that come and gather at Jimmy's on Sunday morning. We've been doing it for so long now that the waitress (Sherri) has our orders memorized and just asks us if we're ready to go.

Jimmy's Diner has been around for a long time. It's kind of the true definition of a mom-and-pop diner. They are only open for breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday. The menu is relatively simple, and the food is pretty darn good. You very much get that hometown diner vibe when you're there.

You'll find the breakfast special on the whiteboard. It doesn't change that often. At the front counter next to the cash register on the right you'll find items just begging you to pick one up and take it home. Cinnamon rolls, brownies, a slice of pie, the first thing my girlfriend does when she walks in the door is say hello to Sherri and then grab a brownie for later.

If you're standing in front of the cash register and look to your left, you'll see a portrait of Jimmy.

One of my fondest memories of Jimmy's Diner is the time that my daughter Beth and granddaughter Katie showed up for breakfast and Katie ordered A cinnamon roll and a chicken fried steak. Then I sat there and watched in awe as she totally destroyed it.

Last Sunday, my son John had the breakfast special, I had a bacon and cheese omelet with some peaches on the side, and Martha, my girlfriend, has decided that there's nothing better for breakfast than dessert, so she had a slice of cherry pie.

Two of my favorite things on the menu, which I don't order very often because I'm on a diet These days are the chicken fried steak (with extra gravy please) and the eggs benedict. I especially like the eggs benedict because the hollandaise sauce is just a little spicy.

So, the next time you're looking for breakfast or lunch, try Jimmy's Diner on Rock Island Rd. in East Wenatchee.

Just don't order a waffle because you won't get one.

The waffle Iron is broken.



