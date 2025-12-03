Every week there seems to be at least one new scam. (Wait, only one.) We hear about them; we file them away and hope that we remember them later.

The FBI says that this next round of scams is even more insidious, although not original. It's not whether or not this scam is original that makes it more effective for the scammer; it's because it's more believable to the person that receives it.

This time it revolves around the iPhone.

If you are an iPhone user, watch out; the FBI is sending out warnings right now.

According to msn.com,

‘Federal investigators are sounding the alarm about a fast‑evolving phone scam that is hitting iPhone owners where they are most vulnerable: their trust in familiar numbers and urgent messages. The FBI is warning that criminals are now combining spoofed calls, realistic texts and high‑pressure scripts to trick people into handing over money, passwords and even remote control of their devices.’

The powerful new scam centers on what is called “smishing” with text emails and even voice communication offering up what seems like legitimate communications from banks, Apple, and delivery companies. What makes this alarming is that the scammers are linking fake emails, texts, voice communication and websites together, so it seems more legitimate.

All of these pieces fit seamlessly together and before you know it, you're sucked in and your iPhone has become the front door to all of your financial information.

The FBI is making it very clear if you're an iPhone user.

Do not.

Don’t engage with unexpected calls and text messages, even if they seem to come from what seems to be a reliable source. You recognize the phone number as coming from your bank for instance, and then the message basically pressures you into doing something with your finances that you normally wouldn't do.

Over the last year, it seems that scammers have learned how to mimic what would be an official alert and use it to their advantage to fool you into opening your bank accounts for them to pillage.

Here's how it works.

The fake caller will tell you they're from the government or a bank fraud department, and they'll start steering you towards revealing verification codes. and towards remote access apps and payment tools. But the key to the whole thing is the integrated access that iphone’s can create with iCloud, apple pay, and password key chains. Opening up all of your personal information to the scammer, including financial information.

You might receive a text or an e-mail warning you about a blocked credit card. When you investigate it, it leads you to a website or a phone number, you engage with the individual on the other end of the line, and they pump you for your personal information.

The FBI says watch out for this.

According to msn.com,

‘Texts that claim to be from a bank, shipping company or government office and that demand immediate action through a link or reply are at the top of that list, especially when they reference unfamiliar transactions or vague “urgent security issues.” The FBI has warned that replying “STOP,” calling back the number in the message or clicking any embedded link can all signal to scammers that a number is active, which is why the guidance is to delete these messages outright rather than trying to opt out.’

The same would go for phone calls, for instance, that would come from the Police Department, the tech support line, or your local bank. They arrive with no warning and then they start pumping you about personal information again.

Hang up. Do not engage.

All these scams revolve around urgency. They apply pressure on the user and create fear that if they don't do something immediately, they will lose out. Consider this a huge red warning flag.

The FBI says.

‘If a text claims there is a problem with a bank account, a delivery or an Apple ID, agents recommend ignoring the link and instead going directly to the official app or website, or calling the institution using a number from a statement or card.’

In a lot of ways, iPhone users feel like they're safe because of the ecosystem that Apple has created for their product. The problem is once it's compromised, your scammer doesn't get just a little bit of information, but almost all of it.

There are a few things you can do to protect yourself.

Enable 2 factor authentication on your Apple ID.

Use a strong and unique password.

Enable the “Silence Unknown Callers” feature.

These steps will not eliminate scammers from your phone completely, but it will certainly cut down on the frequency.

As always, be skeptical, and protect yourself.

