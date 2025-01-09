Big menu change has just come to Mickey D’s in Wenatchee
Those of you that know me know that I am a purveyor of several different fast-food locations in the Wenatchee Valley on any given week and McDonald's is one of them. So, it comes as a little bit of a surprise that I hadn't noticed that McDonald's has had one of the biggest menu changes in the last few years, just in the last few days.
According to msn.com,
‘The fast-food chain giant has revealed its biggest menu changes in years with a new McValue menu featuring eight items across breakfast, lunch and dinner. The items are available in stores and on the MyMcDonald’s app.’
The whole concept is buy one, get one for a dollar. The McValue menu offers 4 items for breakfast and an additional 4 items for lunch and dinner.
For breackfast:
- Sausage McMuffin®
- Sausage Biscuit
- Sausage Burrito
- Hash Browns
For lunch and dinner
- 6-pc. Chicken McNuggets®
- Double Cheeseburger
- McChicken®
- Small Fries
McDonald's will also be continuing their $5 meal deal which has been a big success.
I have a buddy in the tri-cities who's very concerned about my diet. He's not shy about letting me know when he thinks I'm eating poorly and I’m OK with that. So, his natural statement would be, “why would you spend money to eat a McDonald's Double cheeseburger and then compound it by spending another dollar to eat a second McDonald's Double cheeseburger?
And my response to him would be, but it's McDonald's, I like it, I know that a double cheeseburger or small fries would not be the optimum nutritional choice, but that's the choice I get to make, when I want to make it. (You're not the boss of me Lon.)
The other side of the coin is I have a buddy at work who lets himself get so jammed Up with work sometimes that he doesn't have time to get out for lunch and for a buck, I can do him a solid and buy him a double cheeseburger.
I am primed and ready for the McValue meal,
in fact, I may go try it out today.
McDonald’s rolls out biggest menu change in years
menu - latest news, breaking stories and comment - The Independent
New York is Home to The Most Beautiful McDonalds Location in America
Gallery Credit: Kaylin
The Craziest Fast Food Menu Items Ever
Fast Food Restaurants You Could Never Live Without
Gallery Credit: Barb Birgy