Big menu change has just come to Mickey D’s in Wenatchee

Those of you that know me know that I am a purveyor of several different fast-food locations in the Wenatchee Valley on any given week and McDonald's is one of them. So, it comes as a little bit of a surprise that I hadn't noticed that McDonald's has had one of the biggest menu changes in the last few years, just in the last few days.

Bangkok, Thailand - Mar 4, 2017: customer receiving hamburger and ice cream after order and buy it from McDonald's drive thru service yaoinlove loading...

According to msn.com,

‘The fast-food chain giant has revealed its biggest menu changes in years with a new McValue menu featuring eight items across breakfast, lunch and dinner. The items are available in stores and on the MyMcDonald’s app.’

The whole concept is buy one, get one for a dollar. The McValue menu offers 4 items for breakfast and an additional 4 items for lunch and dinner.

For breackfast:

Sausage McMuffin ®

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

International Fast Food Chains In Asia Getty Images loading...

For lunch and dinner

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets ®

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken ®

Small Fries

McDonald's will also be continuing their $5 meal deal which has been a big success.

McDonald's Extends $5 Menu Promotion As Customers Flock To Restaurants Getty Images loading...

I have a buddy in the tri-cities who's very concerned about my diet. He's not shy about letting me know when he thinks I'm eating poorly and I’m OK with that. So, his natural statement would be, “why would you spend money to eat a McDonald's Double cheeseburger and then compound it by spending another dollar to eat a second McDonald's Double cheeseburger?

And my response to him would be, but it's McDonald's, I like it, I know that a double cheeseburger or small fries would not be the optimum nutritional choice, but that's the choice I get to make, when I want to make it. (You're not the boss of me Lon.)

Dozens Sickened In E. Coli Outbreak Linked To McDonald's Quarter Pounders Getty Images loading...

The other side of the coin is I have a buddy at work who lets himself get so jammed Up with work sometimes that he doesn't have time to get out for lunch and for a buck, I can do him a solid and buy him a double cheeseburger.

I am primed and ready for the McValue meal,

in fact, I may go try it out today.

