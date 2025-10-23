Care-a-Van Brings Healthcare Directly To Wenatchee Valley Residents
Access to health care in the Wenatchee Valley can be problematic for some people in low-income situations. If you don't have a regular physician, you wind up going to the emergency room for all kinds of things including a bad case of the flu.
There are other options.
Meet Care-a-Van Mobile health services.
According to doh.wa.Gov.
‘Care-a-Van is a mobile health clinic that serves people across Washington state. We work closely with community partners and local health jurisdictions (LHJ) or departments to increase access to health services for priority communities. Care-a-Van has played a critical role in outbreak response, providing rapid, community-based solutions during public health emergencies.’
There are some people in our community that find it difficult to go to the hospital. They feel uncomfortable, out of place, sometimes even threatened. Care-a-Van Is a way to get around that and get them some of the health care that they might need.
The mobile clinic is coming to Wenatchee.
Care-a-Van has a clinic event scheduled for Tuesday, October 28th, 2025, at the Town Toyota Center. 1300 Walla Walla Ave. Wenatchee. This is being spearheaded by the Chelan Douglas Health District and the WA State Department of Health.
What services will be available?
For the event coming up on Tuesday the 28th here's what is available for services.
- Blood Pressure and Blood Glucose Screenings
- Mental Health Services
- Telehealth (referral)
- A1C Testing
- BMI Screening
- Vaccine Education
- Vision Screening
- Naloxone (Narcan) Distribution
My girlfriend has a problem going into a hospital caused by some very bad memories from her childhood. The Care-a-Van Clinic might be an opportunity for her to get some basic health services that she would otherwise avoid because of how uncomfortable she feels walking into a hospital.
Think about it and take advantage of this opportunity.
Care-a-Van Mobile Health Services | Washington State Department of Health
28 Days of Healthy Heart Activities
Gallery Credit: Credit: Canva
Top 10 Healthiest States
Gallery Credit: Cort Freeman
10 Healthiest Cities In America
Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola