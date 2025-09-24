The way the world is these days, we're all a little afraid of the possibility of nuclear war. (Some of us more than a little.)

According to msn.com,

‘Brewing global tensions are fueling worries about a worldwide conflict, with many people anxious about the possibility of World War III breaking out.

With tensions between Russia and NATO once again at fever pitch as Putin is accused of 'aggressive posturing' over Western airspace, many are feeling unprecedented levels of unease.’

If you don't want to deal with it at all there are organizations that have identified specific countries as safe havens from nuclear attack. Either because they are considered neutral, or because their location is such that no nuclear weapons would be directed at them at all.

And that raises the question.

In Washington state, how do I protect myself in the event of nuclear war? Well, of course, if you're at Ground Zero, it's too late. But if you're on the outskirts of a nuclear blast there are some things that you can do.

According to msn.com,

‘The International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) recommends that "adequate preparation and appropriate response to a nuclear alert or detonation can protect you and your family's health and life", reports the Irish Star.’

Now I have some advice from the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP), I'm not sure if it's the best advice, however, if it works it works. The first thing they say is that the 1st 10 minutes after the explosion are critical to survival. So now the clock is ticking. You need to get your family and yourself inside a building or in a basement. The more material between you and the outside, the better. You have 10 minutes to get undercover before the radioactive fallout begins to come.

The heavier and more substantial the building or basement, the better. That gives you more shielding from radiation.

If you've been exposed to Fallout.

Again, time is critical. You need to remove all of your outer clothing and shoes immediately. You need to wash your hair and body completely and thoroughly, and the contaminated clothing needs to be disposed of outside of your safety area. If your pets are exposed to fallout, separate them from everyone else and a thorough washing again is necessary.

The recommendation is that you stay indoors and undercover for at least 24 hours. If you have a radio, tune through the radio bands (AM, FM, Short wave) to see if you can find a station that has instructions on what you need to do next. You will need precise instructions on where you can and cannot go due to radioactive hazards.

Depending on the size of the bomb the initial explosion and fireball along with the concussion can cause destruction over a mile away.

Even for those people who survived the initial explosion long term survival can be a long shot. With the loss of infrastructure, the search for food and water, and medical attention if needed. The struggle for survival Would be arduous.

If you are worried about you and your family surviving after a nuclear blast, preparation Is the key.

