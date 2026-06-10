Total eclipse coming in August, will we be able to see it?

It's been a long time since I've viewed a total eclipse. All I can remember is having to look through a piece of cardboard with a pin hole cut in it. Now we have another total eclipse coming to planet Earth in August, but the question is, can we here in Eastern Washington actually see it?

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According to msn.com.

‘Sky-gazers in parts of Greenland, Iceland, northern Spain and northeastern Portugal will glimpse totality, when the skies go momentarily dark as the sun completely disappears.

Meanwhile, a partial eclipse, in which only some of the sun’s light is blocked from view, will be seen across parts of Europe, Africa and North America.’

So, I guess if you have the disposable income for this kind of thing, maybe it's time to plan an August vacation in Spain. This will be the first total eclipse visible from Spain's mainland since 1905. Look, it's worth the trip to go to Spain just for the food. The eclipse is just icing on the cake.

So, when is the next solar eclipse?

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After this solar eclipse, (which I will be missing by the way) the next solar eclipse is just short of a year away. NASA says it will be occurring august 2nd 2027 and it will be passing over southern Spain, North Africa, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. (so yeah, not seeing that one either).

It looks like we're going to have to wait a while before we get another total solar eclipse over the United States. Alaska will get one in 2033, but the rest of the United States won't see one until 2044. (I'm pretty sure I'm going to be missing that one).

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I'll just say it again, you've got time, make plans, go to Spain, see the eclipse, eat some great food. And if you have a spare ticket, well, think of Me.

