Why Mexican Restaurants Are Booming In Washington
When you're driving around Wenatchee, I don't know about you, but it seems to me that Mexican restaurants are everywhere, and I'm not just talking about Taco Bell. The Wenatchee Valley has been blessed with several excellent Mexican restaurants both in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth and it seems like a new Mexican restaurant is opening every other month.
But you might be surprised to find out where the most Mexican restaurants are located in Washington state.
According to axios.com,
‘Once a city with limited Mexican food options, Seattle now boasts hundreds of Mexican restaurants, reflecting a broader national trend.
The proliferation of Mexican restaurants — once staples only of the Southwest and parts of the Midwest — highlights the growing influence of Mexican Americans on U.S. culture and the effects of increased migration from Mexico over the last 30 years.’
Although King County does not have the highest number of Mexican restaurants per capita because the county is so populous it does have the most Mexican restaurants in Washington state at about 614.
The thing that I find hard to believe is when I look at the map, there are actually counties in Washington state that have no Mexican restaurants. (Too bad for them.)
The highest number of Mexican restaurants per capita in a county in Washington state, it's a tie between Chelan County and Grant County at 5.2 Mexican restaurants per capita.
Seattle all by itself has over 400 Mexican restaurants possibly some of the best in Washington state. One Mexican restaurant in Seattle, Pancita has a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific.
I don't eat out for dinner very often these days, but if I were to travel to Seattle, I think I would search this location out.
Chips and salsa, please. Maybe some fresh guacamole.
Mexican food in Seattle area: 600+ restaurants and counting - Axios Seattle
About 1 in 10 restaurants in the U.S. serve Mexican food | Pew Research Center
List Of Mexican restaurants in Seattle
