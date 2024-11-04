More people are moving to WA. Where are they coming from?

People move in and out of Washington state for a variety of reasons, but it seems like about the same number of people are moving in that are moving out. So, the question is, where are these people coming from? And it seems to be other western states.

‘CA and OR residents moved to Washington at highest rate. In total, about 212,616 people moved to Washington from a different state in 2023, with another 67,190 coming from a different country and just under 2,500 coming from a U.S. territory.

To me, it's not difficult to believe that a lot of people from California and Oregon want to live in Washington state. I mean, after all, we do live in the promised land. If you're from California, you're trying to escape high temperatures, traffic, smog and potential wildfires. If you're from Oregon. (I know this is a stereotype.) You're trying to escape hipsters in skinny jeans telling you how great the Oregon Ducks football team is.

There's a pretty sizeable drop off after you get past the Top 2. Rounding out the top five is Texas with about 13,513 residents travelling to Washington. 10,675 people emigrated to Washington state from Arizona. (That makes sense. It's just too hot there.) Idaho comes in at #5 with 7,513 people moving west to Washington.

Now, on the other side of things about 215,025. People moved from Washington in 2023. And the same 5 states that topped the list for people moving to Washington are the same states where people from Washington are moving to. (OK, now I'm confused.)

So, is Washington State installed revolving doors at their borders? I don't know. I think a lot of this moving around might have to do with opportunity. For instance, my oldest son found more opportunities in Arizona, and he moved there.

It's not that he doesn't mind the heat. It's just that he can afford the air conditioning.

The rest of my immediate family all live here in Washington. Even though they're scattered all over the place.

