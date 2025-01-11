Driving the passes? Learn to use chains properly or pay the price

Welcome to winter. Although winter has been unusually mild in the Wenatchee Valley, the passes have occasionally been quite a mess. And if you're going to drive the passes? You will probably need chains.

According to nbcrightnow.com,

‘Over Jan. 3 and 4, WSP's District 6 made contact with 56 drivers during its Chain Enforcement Emphasis on the east side of Snoqualmie Pass. Of those drivers, six were fined for failing to chain up and nine were fined for failing to carry chains.’

When you're traveling over the major mountain passes, you can always roll the dice and hope that chains won't be required. But it will cost you money if they are, and it will cost you a whole lot of time.

There seems to be a bit of confusion as to what “chains required” actually means.

First off, if you are in a front wheel drive or rear wheel drive vehicle and chains are required. You must stop and put chains on your car no matter what type of tires are on the rig. Front wheel drive cars, chains go on the front wheels. Rear wheel drive cars, chains go on the rear wheels. (I know it seems obvious.)

If you are in a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle and you're under 10,000 pounds and have approved all weather or snow tires when the sign says chains are required, you do not have to stop and put on chains, but the law does require that you have chains in your vehicle. You don't need to use them, but you have got to have them. By the way, it's a hefty fine if they pull you over and you don't have them.

So, the moral of this story is, I guess I'm going to go get some snow chains because sometimes snow happens.

